Hunter Engineering to Present at SCRS Repairer Driven Education Panel

Hunter Engineering said it will be participating in the Society of Collision Repair Specialists’ (SCRS) Repairer Driven Education program at the 2017 SEMA Show.

Hunter will be part of “OEM Session II: The Impact of Advanced Vehicle Systems on Routine Repair Process and Procedure,” which is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 2.

During the session, Kaleb Silver, senior product manager for Hunter Engineering, will present on challenges facing the industry, and the impact of advanced systems on routine services such as wheel alignments. After the presentation, he will welcome a distinguished panel featuring representatives of OEM, associations and Tier I suppliers to discuss the growing complexities facing the repair marketplaces.

An increasing number of vehicles include advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). In order to meet OEM specifications for alignment service, a safety system alignment must be performed on many vehicles equipped with ADAS systems, in addition to a mechanical wheel alignment.

“This new technology can have significant effect on how you perform previously routine services in your collision repair facility,” Hunter said.

While those on the road benefit from ADAS, the repair industry must change how it approaches traditional services, as many OEMs require additional procedures, calibrations and tools to ensure restoration of vehicle functionality, Hunted noted.

“Hunter Engineering’s WinAlign 15 makes it easy to align a vehicle’s computer control systems such as adaptive cruise control and lane-departure warning systems,” the company said in a news release. “Hunter’s new Safety System Alignment is the only integrated mechanical and safety system alignment procedure.”

