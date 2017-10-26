Body Shop Business
Events/2017 SEMA Show
ago

Hunter Engineering to Present at SCRS Repairer Driven Education Panel

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Hunter Engineering to Present at SCRS Repairer Driven Education Panel

Axalta to Debut Cromax EZ on Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Last NASCAR Cup Series Car at 2017 SEMA Show

Universal Technical Institute to Enter New York Metro Market with 13th Campus

PPG Collision Center Certification Training Courses Keep Technicians up to Date

Fiat Chrysler Sharing Takata Airbag-Recall Data with CCC

Every Body Shop Should Post John Eagle Verdict for Insurance Adjusters to See, Attorney Says

Pennsylvania Body Shop Owner Ron Perretta Files Second Lawsuit Against Insurers

Autotech Collision Service TV Commercial Educates Consumers About DRPs

Certification: Not Just a Fad

The John Eagle Collision Case: A Review

Hunter Engineering said it will be participating in the Society of Collision Repair Specialists’ (SCRS) Repairer Driven Education program at the 2017 SEMA Show.

Hunter will be part of “OEM Session II: The Impact of Advanced Vehicle Systems on Routine Repair Process and Procedure,” which is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 2.

During the session, Kaleb Silver, senior product manager for Hunter Engineering, will present on challenges facing the industry, and the impact of advanced systems on routine services such as wheel alignments. After the presentation, he will welcome a distinguished panel featuring representatives of OEM, associations and Tier I suppliers to discuss the growing complexities facing the repair marketplaces.

An increasing number of vehicles include advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). In order to meet OEM specifications for alignment service, a safety system alignment must be performed on many vehicles equipped with ADAS systems, in addition to a mechanical wheel alignment.

“This new technology can have significant effect on how you perform previously routine services in your collision repair facility,” Hunter said.

While those on the road benefit from ADAS, the repair industry must change how it approaches traditional services, as many OEMs require additional procedures, calibrations and tools to ensure restoration of vehicle functionality, Hunted noted.

“Hunter Engineering’s WinAlign 15 makes it easy to align a vehicle’s computer control systems such as adaptive cruise control and lane-departure warning systems,” the company said in a news release. “Hunter’s new Safety System Alignment is the only integrated mechanical and safety system alignment procedure.”

Registration is available at www.scrs.com/rde.

Show Full Article