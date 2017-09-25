Huron Capital Launches Brudner Polymer Corp. with Former Valspar Exec David Brunori

The private-equity firm Huron Capital and former Valspar executive David Brunori have co-founded Brudner Polymer Corp. “to build a platform company in the adhesives and sealants industry.”

Through Brudner, Detroit-based Huron Capital said it plans to invest in “technologically advanced adhesive and sealant companies serving a variety of geographies and end markets.”

“We are excited to partner with David Brunori, an experienced operator,” said Mike Beauregard, senior partner at Huron Capital. “This is Huron Capital’s 15th ExecFactor platform and the fourth in the specialty chemicals space after Quest Specialty Chemicals, Optimum Plastics and Valentus Specialty Chemicals. We think our executive-led buy-and-build investment model is well-suited for this industry.”

The Brudner initiative is targeting companies with the following characteristics:

Focus on fragmented end markets including (but not limited to) construction/infrastructure, transportation and OEM/assembly

Proven ability to meet customer needs with unique adhesive and/or sealant solutions and exceptional customer service

Annual revenues of least $20 million

Strong recurring revenue base with high customer retention

Brunori has logged more than 30 years in the specialty chemical industry. Most recently, he was the business director (Americas) for Valspar Automotive, where he focused on P&L management and the execution of business strategy across multiple functions. From 2006 to 2015, he was president of Quest Automotive Products, which provided a variety of advanced-technology paint and coatings systems to the automotive refinish market.

“It is great to be partnered again with Huron Capital,” Brunori said. “I’ve known the Huron Capital team for over 10 years, having run the largest division of Quest Specialty Chemicals, and I have seen first-hand the support they provide to their ExecFactor CEOs. I am excited to lead this new initiative as we strive to build a significant platform in the adhesives and sealants sector.”