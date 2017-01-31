H&V Collision Center Introduces Mobile Estimating Tool

H&V Collision Center, the largest independent and family-owned collision repair company in the Capital Region of Upstate New York, has introduced a mobile estimating device that allows customers to get free and confidential estimates on damage to their vehicle in minutes.

H&V’s Mobile Estimating Tool allows for the estimates to be made via an app on the H&V website, www.handvcollision.com, and use of a smartphone or tablet. The tool was developed in partnership between H&V and Body Booster. H&V is the only collision repair shop in the Capital Region to offer this tool.

“The new H&V Mobile Estimating Tool gives our customers the ability to get a free and confidential estimate for their car, truck or SUV in just minutes,” said H&V’s Vartan Jerian Jr. “We are excited about using this new technology to make the repair and estimating process easier and more convenient for our customers.

“Customers can help jumpstart the repair process with the Mobile Estimating Tool, gathering information for an estimate just minutes after an accident or event. The Mobile Estimating Tool is easy to use for both customers and those of us at H&V, and we are excited to incorporate this new resource into H&V’s repair process.”

With H&V’s Mobile Estimating Tool, customers can receive estimates in only about 10 minutes. Customers can submit pictures of their damaged vehicle and information and receive an estimate from the comfort of their home. The app is free and takes up no memory on the user’s phone thanks to cloud technology.

To access the tool, customers will visit www.handvcollision.com and click on the “Try Our Mobile Estimating Tool” link. The link will take them to H&V Collision Center’s Body Booster app page, where H&V advises all new users to watch the informational video on how to use the app. From this page, they can add their smart phone numbers, where a link will be texted to their phones. Users can download the app as many times as they want, or they can install the app by pressing the upper righthand smart phone symbol, where the app will be downloaded to the home screen. Users can then choose their car model, manufacturer and model year and submit information about the car to H&V, including pictures of the damaged area. Within 10 minutes, one of H&V’s certified estimators will get back to them with an estimate on their vehicle.