H&V Collision Center, the largest independent and family-owned collision repair company in the Capital Region, has renewed as a sponsor of the Tri-City ValleyCats for the upcoming 2017 season of the two-time New York Penn League champions.

H&V will again sponsor the popular Mayor’s Race, featuring a staged race each home game between costumed likenesses of mayors of Albany, Schenectady and Troy, along with other support for the minor league affiliate of the Houston Astros during the coming season.

The Mayor’s Race was sponsored by H&V during the 2016 season and got a great response from fans during ‘Cats home games, said H&V’s Vartan Jerian Jr. The race features three mascot likenesses of the mayors of Albany, Schenectady and Troy in a race on the diamond.

“Many of our customers at H&V are ValleyCats fans, and we got an excellent response in 2016 from H&V’s sponsorship of the Mayor’s Race,” said Jerian. “All of us at H&V are looking forward to the 2017 season and our renewed sponsorship of the Mayor’s Race.”

The ValleyCats are set to begin the 2016 season at the Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on June 19, the 16th season for the Class A franchise. Since the founding of the club in 2002, 42 former ValleyCats have reached Major League Baseball, including 2014 American League Batting Champion Jose Altuve, 2015 American League Cy Young Award Winner Dallas Keuchel, World Series Champions Hunter Pence & Ben Zobrist, as well as All-Stars J.D. Martinez and Jason Castro.

“The ValleyCats are an outstanding family and community-minded organization, bringing great baseball and a launching pad for tomorrow’s baseball stars to the Capital Region,” Jerian said. “H&V is part to help the Valleycats provide that experience.”