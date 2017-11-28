Hyundai Mobis Develops Autonomous Reverse-Driving Technology

Hyundai Mobis said it has developed reverse-driving support technology that autonomously steers when a car goes backward.

Although there is technology that autonomously steers a car in reverse parking, this is the first system that supports reverse driving, according to Hyundai Mobis.

Seoul, South Korea-based Hyundai Mobis said its new system autonomously steers a car when the vehicle goes back to the location from which it came. The system stores the speed and travel path of the car’s forward movement and automatically turns the vehicle back by calculating the speed and travel paths in reverse.

Hyundai Mobis asserted that the technology will alleviate the difficulties of reverse driving, which is particularly challenging to inexperienced drivers.

Unlike advance driver-assistance systems that recognize external environments through the use of cameras, radar and ultrasonic sensors, the company’s reverse-drive system “grasps external environments through real-time driving information.” A steering-angle sensor, a wheel sensor and a yaw sensor installed inside a vehicle measure the car’s speed, distance and degree of rotation, according to the company.

Hyundai Mobis has filed applications for two domestic patents and one overseas patent on the technology. The company is planning to develop a complete reverse-driving system that supports starting and braking by adding cameras and radar sensors.

“Although autonomous driving tech is at hand, it is also true that there are not many drivers who can make the most out of convenient driver-support technologies yet,” said Cho Seo-goo, the head of Hyundai Mobis DAS parts development center. “We will develop more technologies like reverse-driving support technology, which can get rid of the difficulties drivers face in the car, thereby offering them more convenience.”