I-CAR Announces 2018 International Board of Directors, Executive Committee

I-CAR announced its 2018 international board of directors and Executive Committee following its annual membership meeting held during the week of Feb. 26 in in San Antonio.

The board of directors sets the overall strategic direction for the organization while assisting with obtaining resources in support of the I-CAR mission.

The board of directors is comprised of representatives from each of the following six industry segments: collision repair; insurance; vehicle OEMs; equipment, tools and supplies; education, training and research; and related industry services.

Tim O’Day (Gerber Collision & Glass) will lead as chairman of the board and chair of the Executive Committee.

In addition, the following members will serve on the Executive Committee:

Kyle Thompson, USAA (vice chair)

Ron Vincenzi, Chilton Auto Body (treasurer)

Mark Allen, Audi of America (secretary)

Robert Hills, Universal Technical Institute (member-at-large)

Jim Guthrie, Car Crafters (member-at-large)

James Roach, American Honda Motor Co. (immediate past chair)

The remaining directors are:

Mark Algie, 3M

John Donley, IAnet

John Eck, General Motors

Chris Evans, State Farm Insurance

Daniel Friedman, Enterprise Holdings

Tim Hession, GEICO

Sandee Lindorfer, Allstate Insurance

Richard Perry, Chief Automotive Technologies

Gerry Poirier, Farmers Insurance

Roy Schnepper, Butler’s Collision

Jeanne Silver, CARSTAR Mundelein

Randy Stabler, Pride Collision Centers

Marcy Tieger, Symphony Advisors

Gary Wano, GW & Son Auto Body

“I-CAR is a critical component that enables our industry to properly repair vehicles,” said Tim O’Day, chair of the I-CAR international board of directors. “As we look to the future, we know responding to the changing market faster is becoming critical. The changes are only going to accelerate, meaning I-CAR must work even harder to ensure that our Industry has the information, knowledge and skills required to perform complete, safe and quality repairs. The I-CAR board of directors remains committed to sustaining that vision.”