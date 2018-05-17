I-CAR CEO John Van Alstyne Discusses ADAS, Autonomous Vehicles at AV Summit

I-CAR CEO and President John Van Alstyne discussed advanced driver-assist systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles (AVs) and their impact on repairability during a May 17 presentation at Autonomous Driving Summit USA in Novi, Mich.

In the age of ADAS and AVs, the capabilities required to address repair complexity continue to grow as more technologies are introduced in-vehicle and the surrounding infrastructure. Van Alstyne’s presentation, “Crossroads: R&D, Aftermarket Strategy and Consumer Adoption,” provided insights on the aftermarket impact of ADAS and AVs, and what OEMs should undertake to help ensure the repair ecosystem is properly prepared, considering:

ADAS is increasing both driver safety and repair complexity.

AVs will reduce but not eliminate accidents and when accidents happen, repairs will cost more.

Higher cost to repair is increasing total loss scenarios; ADAS is a contributing factor.

Pre-launch design for repair to optimize and reduce collision repair process complexity

Proper, up-to-date training and relevant repair procedures are required – all available to support vehicle launch.

Standardized and streamlined tools, equipment and facility requirements reduce repair facility complexity and investment.

And when any of the above is compromised, consumer brand loyalty is in jeopardy.

“Advanced vehicle technologies are not only changing the way collision repair facilities operate, they are also impacting insurers, OEMs and suppliers,” said Van Alstyne. “The aftermarket cannot be an afterthought; it needs to be ready for this transformative era. Making an industrywide commitment to embracing ADAS and AVs, as well as the knowledge and skills required to perform complete, safe and quality repairs, shows a necessary, conscious realignment within our industry to adopt and support this sophisticated technology.”