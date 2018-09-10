Body Shop Business
Georgia Collision Industry Association Announces I-CAR Event on ADAS, Diagnostics

The Georgia Collision Industry Association (GCIA) has announced that I-CAR will be holding its next industry awareness event on vehicle diagnostics and ADAS on Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. at Enterprise Rent-A-Car at 1850 Parkway Place, Suite 520, Marietta, Ga.

Presenters will include:

  • Armin Price, principal of the supplier segment development, who will be providing an overview of the evolution of I-CAR
  • Jason Bartanen, director of industry technical relations, who will be presenting I-CAR’s best practices on collision repair diagnostics
  • Dane Rounkles, Zone 7 collision manager, American Honda Motor Co., will be providing insight into the ProFirst Program and the key metrics necessary to be considered for the program

Dinner will be provided at 6 p.m. for the attendees. Those interested in attending can register here.

