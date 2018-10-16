I-CAR Sustaining Partner Program Enjoys Rapid Growth and Success
I-CAR announced that, following its successful launch earlier this year, the I-CAR Sustaining Partner program is already providing value to the collision repair industry. Since that launch, the following organizations have joined the program:
- AkzoNobel
- Autel Diagnostic Intelligence
- Auto Club Enterprises
- Car-O-Liner
- CCC Information Services, Inc.
- Chief Automotive Technologies
- Collision Advice
- Farmers Insurance
- Intrepid Direct Insurance
- LKQ Corporation
- Polyvance
- Precision Equipment Systems, LLC
- Pro Spot International
Numerous additional organizations that have recognized the value of the program and expressed strong interest are expected to join shortly.
The Sustaining Partner program was developed to more fully engage insurers, OEMs, service providers and suppliers in supporting I-CAR’s vision and mission while recognizing the value that I-CAR creates for the industry and their specific organizations. In return, Sustaining Partners enjoy a broad portfolio of products, services and benefits that are relevant to their businesses.
“Since it was introduced, the Sustaining Partner program has generated tremendous excitement, interest and support from the collision repair Inter-Industry,” said Nick Notte, senior vice president, sales and marketing. I-CAR. “This groundbreaking initiative provides an equitable funding model that makes I-CAR training more readily available and affordable for our industry’s collision repair and education segments. We are pleased with the support of our current Sustaining Partners and look forward to welcoming additional organizations to the program.”
As a Sustaining Partner, participating organizations can access the robust portfolio of I-CAR standard products and services that are relevant to their businesses. These include:
- A wide range of I-CAR’s educational course offerings
- All Repairability Technical Support (RTS) information and related services, such as access to I-CAR and OEM technical bulletins
- Collaborative co-marketing opportunities, including event sponsorship, website promotion and inclusion in marketing materials
- Inclusion in the consumer-focused I-CAR Shop Locator for Sustaining Partners that manage certified or otherwise industry-credentialed repair networks; the locator delivers consumer education and awareness, and offers related network visibility to consumers
- Special discounted partner pricing on customer-unique offerings such as custom course development and/or delivery programs and other unique customer services
- A recurring annual “membership-type” model that streamlines the business relationship between I-CAR and member organizations, making it easier to conduct business
Additional information about the benefits of the Sustaining Partner Program is available at www.I-CAR.com/SustainingPartners.