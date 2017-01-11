I-CAR’s Steve Marks Honored by Steel Market Development Institute with Community Hero Award

I-CAR Industry Technical Support Manager Steve Marks was presented with the Steel Market Development Institute (SMDI) Community Hero Award during the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Marks, who has been with I-CAR for 23 years, was nominated for the award by David Anderson, SMDI’s senior director, Automotive Technical and Long Products Program. Marks was singled out for his work developing repairability training for vehicles with advanced high strength steel.

“Steve has helped pave the way for many collision repair techs on repair processes for future generations of steel,” said Jody Hall, vice president, automotive market for SMDI. “He has played an integral role in developing repair processes for new steel grades, making sure they are as advanced as the new steels.”

Added I-CAR Director of Industry Technical Relations Jason Bartanen, “It has been a privilege to work with Steve over the past 20 years. I have never met somebody with as much technical expertise, passion for our industry, and humility as Steve. I’m proud of all of his efforts and accomplishments, and am grateful for SDMI recognizing his tremendous contributions.”

The award presentation took place Tuesday, Jan. 10th in the Grand River Ballroom at the Michelin Media Center at Cobo Center in Detroit.

Marks’ experience in the collision auto industry includes work as a collision technician, refinishing technician, auto physical damage claims adjuster and I-CAR instructor. He joined I-CAR full-time as a technical writer, moved on to research coordinator and then to his current role as industry technical support manager. He works in I-CAR’s Repairability Technical Support (RTS) group at the organization’s Tech Center in Appleton, Wis.