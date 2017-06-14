Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc. (IAA) has announced the construction of a new facility near Fort Worth, Texas. The new branch, scheduled to open in November 2017, is strategically located north of the Dallas-Fort Worth area and complements IAA branches in Grand Prairie and Wilmer. This is the 16th IAA location in the state of Texas.

“This expansion will provide the flexibility to respond to the growing inventory needs of current and future customers as well as offer a wider vehicle selection for buyers,” said John Kett, CEO and president of IAA. “The location will also ensure critical reserve capacity for catastrophic events.”

The new 200-acre state-of-the-art facility will include 18,000 square feet of office, run and drive and warehouse space. The office space will include multiple conference rooms and offices that will be available for IAA’s insurance customers to use for training claims adjusters on site.

In keeping with IAA’s environmental philosophy, the branch will incorporate enhanced sustainability features, including using recycled asphalt and concrete for resurfacing as well as the use of recycled water for landscaping.

For a full listing of all IAA’s 170-plus locations in North America, visit www.iaai.com/locations.