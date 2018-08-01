Insurance Auto Auctions Opens New Facility in Wichita

Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc. (IAA), a business unit of global vehicle remarketing and technology solutions provider KAR Auction Services, announced the opening of its newly relocated and modernized Wichita, Kansas, facility. The newly opened branch offers customers more than twice the storage of its previous location, expanded drop zones and an improved vehicle inspection center.

“We consistently want to provide our customers with the best experience, whether buying or selling vehicles with IAA,” said John Kett, CEO and president of IAA. “Improvement of our Wichita facility provides increased inventory space, improved bidding and buying experiences, and greater efficiency for inspecting vehicles — creating better auction interactions for our customers.”

The state-of-the-art IAA Wichita facility incorporates inventory space that allows for a more efficient vehicle review process for insurance adjusters. The enhanced run and drive areas were created to improve the customer bidding and buying experience. The IAA Wichita relocation also integrates the latest security camera technology for maximum protection of customer assets.

IAA Wichita will host its auctions on Thursdays, with preview days held every Wednesday. Check IAAI.com for hours of operation.