Deer hits can be a steady source of business for some body shops. But deer hits involving sasquatch – that’s a niche market.

One lucky body shop recently got some additional business after a woman driving a Subaru Forester hit a deer that ran into the road because it was being pursued by a sasquatch. Or at least that’s what she told police.

The 50-year-old woman was driving on U.S. 95 near Potlach, Idaho, when she witnessed “a shaggy seven- to eight-foot-tall creature running after the deer on the side of the highway,” FoxNews.com reported, citing the local Moscow-Pullman Daily News.

“The woman told police that, after speeding by, she took a look in her rearview mirror and next thing she knew the deer ran into the road and slammed into her Subaru Forester,” FoxNews.com said.

Fortunately, the woman wasn’t injured.

Law enforcement authorities found no evidence of a sasquatch or bigfoot at the accident site. However, FoxNews.com points out that the accident occurred near Moscow Mountain, a hot spot for bigfoot sightings over the years.

Here’s indisputable proof that a sasquatch is living on Moscow Mountain: