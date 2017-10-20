Body Shop Business
IHS Markit Experts to Share Auto Aftermarket, Commercial Vehicle and Technology Trends at AAPEX 2017

Automotive and commercial vehicle experts from IHS Markit will share key insights and industry trends on the global automotive aftermarket, commercial vehicle market and the expected impact of technology on the aftermarket during the annual Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX), Oct. 31-Nov. 2, 2017 in Las Vegas.

Leaders from the aftermarket, commercial vehicle and technology teams at IHS Markit will take part in the convention program this year and will be available for interviews during the event.

“We are looking forward to the event again this year and to sharing even broader insight with industry leaders during AAPEX,” said Mark Seng, global aftermarket practice leader for IHS Markit. “Our aftermarket solutions provide an analytical view of the global market – in more than 100 countries around the world – as it continues to grow and evolve. With this insight, aftermarket suppliers, distributors and service providers can better understand and take advantage of business development opportunities in a timely manner,” he said.

Titles of the presentations IHS Markit will be giving include:

  • Commercial Vehicle Overview: Inside the Numbers
  • Five Trends in Five Minutes: Trends Impacting the Global Aftermarket
  • Key Trends and Market Shifts for OE
  • Megatrends in the Connected Car and Mobility Age

IHS Markit also will demonstrate its solutions suite for the global passenger and commercial vehicle aftermarket at its exhibit for the duration of the show, booth no. 4876 at the Sands Expo Center. Experts will be on hand for product demonstrations and discussions on several products, including enhancements to its WorldView solution, which provides detail and analytics to help those doing business in the aftermarket make critical business decisions. Special focus on the emerging markets of China and Mexico will also be included in the demonstrations.

