Illinois Auto Body Shop Files Class-Action Against State Farm

The Madison-St. Clair Record reported that Classic Auto Body of Swansea, Ill., has filed a class-action lawsuit against State Farm for steering against them and telling their customers they do substandard work.

The article states that Classic Auto Body alleges State Farm told their customers that it does not guarantee its work and the work was substandard. Classic also claims that State Farm steers its customers to its preferred shops.

