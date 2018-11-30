Illinois CARSTAR Owner Opens Second Local Store

CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Poplar, located at 1601 Poplar St., Ottawa, Ill.

Newest CARSTAR multi-store owners Justin and Rachelle Fisher launched CARSTAR Poplar with the aim of replicating the efficiency, consistency and customer satisfaction that drives their other location, CARSTAR Yorkville. Justin, a second-generation CARSTAR franchise partner, consistently aims to surpass industry standards in terms of length of repair and customer experience because he understands how difficult the process can be.

“Being a small town, family-owned and -operated business, we cherish our local relationships and use that passion to fuel a best-in-class customer experience during the unfortunate circumstance of a collision repair,” says Justin Fisher. “We look forward to earning the trust of Ottawa and its surrounding communities with our industry leading facility and unsurpassed repair standards.”

CARSTAR Poplar is a 9,000-square-foot facility filled with high-end repair equipment to ensure premier quality repairs on all makes and models. Working towards their I-CAR Gold status, CARSTAR Poplar has invested hours of training into perfecting their repair processes.

“Justin is a strong advocate for continuous education and prioritizing processes, which has driven the success of CARSTAR Yorkville and earned him the Franchisee of the Year award at our annual conference,” says Michael Macaluso, president, CARSTAR. “Franchise partners can be hesitant to expand into multi-store operations, worried their original location may suffer, however Justin is facing this challenge head on and I’m confident both locations will continue to thrive under his finely tuned operations.”

A part of the CARSTAR Chicago Business Group, Justin and Rachelle, along with the rest of the group, work hard to give back to the communities they work and live in. Most recently, the team donated to the Hines Fisher House, a local “home away from home” for family members, caregivers or loved ones of patients receiving medical care at major military and VA medical centers.