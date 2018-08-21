Body Shop Business
Free CIECA Webinar to Focus on Improving Recycled Parts Procurement Process:

CIECA will hold its next CIECAst webinar on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018 at 11 a.m. CST.

Jim McKinney, owner of EZ Management Solutions, will talk about how to improve the recycled part procurement process. During the presentation, McKinney, who has more than 25 years of experience in the automotive industry, will discuss the expansions of recycler groups to provide quality parts in a timely fashion. He will also share how software can play a critical role in that process.

CIECA holds free monthly CIECAst webinars that focus on relevant industry issues. Recordings and PowerPoint slides are available on the CIECA website approximately 48 hours after every CIECAst.

To register for the webinar, click on the following link: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3207970702252332803

For more information, contact CIECA Executive Director Fred Iantorno at (847) 498-6945 or email [email protected]

