Inaugural Heavy-Duty Repair Forum to Feature Presentations by Navistar, Peterbilt

The inaugural HD Repair Forum will feature presentations from two of the industry’s leading truck makers: Navistar and Peterbilt.

Jeff Sass, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Navistar, and Bill Kahn, principal engineer/manager of advance concept with Peterbilt Motors, will share information and insights relating to the latest technology in their vehicles and a glimpse into the future.

“Advanced driver-assistance systems, fully autonomous vehicles, hybrids and electric vehicles are no longer a concept. The industry should recognize that embracing the technology and using it as a competitive advantage will grow their respective businesses,” HD Repair Forum Director Brian Nessen said. “The HD Repair Forum is set to provide access to information, education and networking opportunities with the leadership in the industry. Navistar’s and Peterbilt’s presence will shed light on what you need to know to prepare for the future; the future that is already here.”

The HD Repair Forum will take place April 10-11 in Fort Worth, Texas.

The event is open to all members of the heavy-duty collision repair industry. To register, click here. For more information about the conference, visit the HD Repair Forum website.

“The latest advancements in technology necessitates that all industry parties work together like never before,” event organizers said in a news release. “This includes OEMs, collision repairers, independent appraisers and insurers. Each stakeholder in the heavy-duty industry shares the end goal of a safe and proper repair. The time to come together to discuss and learn the way to get there is now.”