Body Shop Business
Events/HD Repair Forum
ago

Inaugural Heavy-Duty Repair Forum to Feature Presentations by Navistar, Peterbilt

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

AkzoNobel Recaps 2017 Financial Results, Business Highlights in Digital Report

Vehicle Service Group Using Augmented Reality to Connect Trade Show Attendees with Collision Repair ‘Works of Art’

Inaugural Heavy-Duty Repair Forum to Feature Presentations by Navistar, Peterbilt

Independent Automotive Damage Appraisers ‘GAS CAPP’ Program Aims to Simplify Permitting Process for Shops

PPG Strengthening Relationship with Tasca Racing

Clip Job Gone Bad? Frame Separates in Alleged Road-Rage Crash in New Jersey

99-Cent Burgers and the ‘Prevailing Rate’ in Collision Repair

State Farm Earns I-CAR Insurance Gold Class Corporate Status

Aftermarket-Modified Honda Fit that Flunked Todd Tracy’s Crash Tests Would Earn ‘Good’ Rating from IIHS, Shows ‘Somewhat’ Higher Injury Risk

Subaru to Launch Certified Collision Repair Program

The inaugural HD Repair Forum will feature presentations from two of the industry’s leading truck makers: Navistar and Peterbilt.

Jeff Sass, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Navistar, and Bill Kahn, principal engineer/manager of advance concept with Peterbilt Motors, will share information and insights relating to the latest technology in their vehicles and a glimpse into the future.

“Advanced driver-assistance systems, fully autonomous vehicles, hybrids and electric vehicles are no longer a concept. The industry should recognize that embracing the technology and using it as a competitive advantage will grow their respective businesses,” HD Repair Forum Director Brian Nessen said. “The HD Repair Forum is set to provide access to information, education and networking opportunities with the leadership in the industry. Navistar’s and Peterbilt’s presence will shed light on what you need to know to prepare for the future; the future that is already here.”

The HD Repair Forum will take place April 10-11 in Fort Worth, Texas.

The event is open to all members of the heavy-duty collision repair industry. To register, click here. For more information about the conference, visit the HD Repair Forum website.

“The latest advancements in technology necessitates that all industry parties work together like never before,” event organizers said in a news release. “This includes OEMs, collision repairers, independent appraisers and insurers. Each stakeholder in the heavy-duty industry shares the end goal of a safe and proper repair. The time to come together to discuss and learn the way to get there is now.”

Show Full Article