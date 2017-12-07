Body Shop Business
Indiana Autobody Association Donates $500 to Hoosier Hills Career Center

Pictured from left to right: Max Bland (Minton Body Shop-IABA board), Adam Greene (Greene’s Body Shop), John Paul (Hoosier Hills Career Center), Carl Thurman (Thurman Body Shop), Debbie Moore (Diamond Collision-IABA treasurer) David Gronski (Curry Auto Center), Ron Mueller (Curry Auto Center) and Tasso Jones (Curry Auto Center)

The Indiana Autobody Association (IABA) donated $500 to Hoosier Hills Career Center at the association’s Bloomington, Ind., chapter meeting.

IABA Treasurer Debbie Moore (Diamond Collision) and board member Max Bland (Minton Body Shop) presented a $500 check to Hoosier Hills Career Center’s Collision Repair program.

The director of the program, John Paul, received the check. He plans to use the funds to provide a safer, more productive environment for his students.

With the growing need for new technicians, the IABA plans to increase its support of schools within the state that provide a platform for students who want to be next-generation collision repair employees. Several members are heavily involved with their local vocational schools.

