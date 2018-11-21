Indiana Collision Repairer Wins Spanesi Spot Welder at SCRS Booth During 2018 SEMA Show

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced that Adam and Stephanie Podell of AMP Custom Paint and Collision in New Carlisle, Ind., won a Spanesi 14500A inverter spot welder valued at over $28,000 through SCRS’ annual prize raffle at their booth during the 2018 SEMA Show.

Adam watched in-person as his wife Stephanie’s name was drawn as the winner.

“First off, thank you for the opportunity to win such a great prize,” he said. “We are a small family-owned, younger shop, which we started without a lot of money but with a ton of hard work. Investing in equipment is important, and you need to be able to afford the proper tools to do the job to expand the type of work you take in. This is something we could not have afforded for a few more years.It will be a great addition to our business, and I believe it will be part of what starts to set us apart from other shops in and around our area. We want to be a leader in newer repair technologies, and this is a great step to that goal.”

To become eligible for the drawing, Podell and other visitors to the SCRS booth had to pick up a “report card” listing all the exhibiting sponsors of Repairer Driven Education and visit their booth locations within the show. They then returned the completed card to the SCRS booth for entry into the drawing.

“I’ve been attending SEMA for about 12 years now, and it’s an amazing display of cars, products and tools that are used in our industry,” said Adam. “It is a motivating experience. Every time I go I get inspired. I’m really looking forward to gaining more information in the collision repair industry from joining SCRS while at the show. I want to build a company that is successful, respected by its customers and community, and build on our already great reputation. I’m really excited about all of this.”

AMP Custom Paint and Collision joined SCRS as a general member during the SEMA Show on the suggestion of another veteran association member.

SCRS wishes to thank Spanesi Americas, Inc., for its ongoing support, and congratulates the Podells on their good fortune in winning this state-of-the-art piece of collision repair technology.

“We’ve always looked at offering this prize experience at SEMA as a way for our company to give back to an industry that has been very good to the Spanesi family,” said Timothy W. Morgan, COO/managing director of Spanesi Americas, Inc. “To know that it is going to such good people, with a budding business, and that this will help them take how they support their community to the next level is priceless to us.”

Added SCRS Chairman Kye Yeung, “We are really fortunate. Our objective at SCRS has always been to positively impact those in the industry around us. We want to make a difference in people’s lives, and it was very evident this year, the ways in which we have found successful opportunities to do that. My business also began with humble beginnings, and I know how hard it was to find the money for the right tools; it’s heartwarming to see this go to such a great home. It’s an exciting time in our industry, and I am so glad that there is another shop that will be poised to start leading the way for others around them as we look to the future.”

For more information about SCRS, or to join as a member, visit www.scrs.com, call (877) 841-0660 or email [email protected].