Industry Leaders Step Up to Join and Renew as Top-Tier Members of National Auto Body Council

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) has announced a growing roster of new and current members who have stepped up to the organization’s newly established Level 1 and 2 Industry Partner membership levels.

To date, 33 companies have joined or renewed their membership at the top-tier Industry Partner levels to support NABC’s community service initiatives, which change and save lives while showcasing the professionalism and integrity of the collision repair industry.

NABC members who increased their membership commitment as Level 1 Industry Partners this year are:

Allstate

Caliber Collision

CARSTAR

CoPart

They join the list of new and renewing members who also stepped up to Level 1 Partner status at the end of 2017 and include:

BASF Corporation

Dent Concepts

Enterprise Rent-a-Car

Hertz Corporation

PPG Automotive Refinish

Progressive Insurance

NABC members who have joined or renewed as Level 2 Industry Partners include:

3M Automotive Aftermarket Division

ABRA Auto Body & Glass

AkzoNobel Automotive & Aerospace Coatings

All Star Auto Lights

asTech

Audatex, A Solera Company

Axalta Coating Systems

Car-O-Liner

CCC Information Services, Inc.

Collision Advice

Ford Motor Company – Customer Service Division

Genesis Rescue Systems

Gerber Collision & Glass

Hurst Jaws of Life/Idex Rescue

I-CAR

Insurance Auto Auctions

LKQ Corporation

Maaco

Mitchell International

Original One Parts

PartsTrader

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes

State Farm

“We are thrilled and grateful for this incredible show of support from our collision repair colleagues,” said Arlo Johnson of CARSTAR and Anthony Natale of Dent Concepts, co-chairs of NABC’s Membership Committee, in a joint statement. “On behalf of the NABC Board of Directors, this momentum reinforces our commitment to engage more of our industry partners to join our mission so we can, as an industry, collectively and exponentially increase our impact for thousands of individuals in communities across the country.”

According to NABC President and CEO Bill Garoutte, in addition to the Level 1 and 2 memberships, multiple opportunities are available for companies and individuals in all facets of the collision repair industry to join and benefit from membership in NABC. Membership fees range from $10,000 for Level 1 Industry Partner to $100 for Patron.

“We welcome industry support at every level to increase the impact of our community service initiatives: Recycled Rides, First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) and the Distracted Driving Initiative,” said Garoutte.

To join NABC or for more information on membership benefits, visit www.NationalAutoBodyCouncil.org or contact Bill Garoutte at [email protected].