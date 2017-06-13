Scanning: it’s the hottest topic in the collision repair industry today. More and more automakers are recommending or requiring that their vehicles undergo pre- and post-repair scans to return them to pre-accident condition and ensure all safety systems are in proper working order.

So we wanted to ask you: are you currently conducting pre- and post-repair scans on vehicles? All vehicles or just some? And are insurers compensating you for these scans?

Well, 95 percent of you responded that you are either performing pre- and post-repair scans on only some vehicles or not performing scans at all. Only 5 percent of you are scanning every vehicle.

When we asked what percentage of insurance companies are compensating you for scans, 22 percent of you said none of them. But 36 percent of you said 1 to 25 percent of insurers are paying for scans.

For more results from the 2017 Industry Profile, read the May issue of BodyShop Business.