BodyShop Business Industry Profile 2017: Sales Increased at Most Collision Repair Shops

Despite what many believe are mounting challenges in the collision industry, 2016 was a pretty good year for most collision repairers who responded to the BodyShop Business 2017 Industry Profile survey.

Nearly three-fourths of collision repairers (69 percent) said their sales increased from 2015 to 2016, while 20 percent said their sales stayed the same.

Asked if their business is better off today than it was five years ago, 62 percent of body shops said yes, while 31 percent said no.

Perhaps more telling is shops’ view of the future.

A whopping 83 percent of collision repairers said they believe their shops will be more successful five years from now than they are today, while 9 percent said things will stay the same.

For more results from the 2017 Industry Profile, read the May issue of BodyShop Business.

