Industry Veteran Larry Pyle Joins SEM Products Distribution Team

SEM Products announced that it has appointed Southwest Sales & Marketing has been appointed to represent the company throughout the Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana markets.

Larry Pyle, former president and CEO of Gladwin Paint, owns Southwest Sales & Marketing.

Southwest Sales & Marketing “has begun hand-selecting a team of the very best industry professionals to provide unsurpassed sales and technical support across the entirety of SEM Products’ vast offering,” according to Rock Hill, S.C.-based SEM.

“Since selling Gladwin last year, I really missed being in the collision industry,” Pyle said. “This new adventure provides me the opportunity to continue in an industry I am passionate about. Additionally, SEM’s unrelenting dedication to quality collision center solutions is an easy brand to get behind. I look forward to furthering the rapid national growth that SEM has experienced across country.”

SEM Products Vice President of Sales Kevin Balicki added: “We couldn’t be more excited to have Larry join our team. As the former leader of a premier distributor in the U.S., Larry recognizes what is important to the collision center and all levels of distribution. Additionally, Larry understands how to grow and adapt in a rapidly changing industry. I am confident our distribution partners and end-user customers will receive a high level of service and support from Southwest Sales & Marketing.”