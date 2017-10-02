Retired Honda Manager Gary Ledoux to Pen Book on History of Collision Repair Industry

Gary Ledoux, a retired Honda manager and current BodyShop Business contributor, has announced that he will resume his work on a book about the history of collision repair.

Ledoux, who recently retired from his position as assistant national manager, collision parts marketing, for American Honda, started the project in fall 2009.

“I think people in the collision repair industry rarely consider the history that they are a part of,” Ledoux explained. “But there are a number of industry leaders and innovative companies that over the years have done great things to move the industry forward. It is time those people were recognized and their accomplishment and milestones preserved for posterity. No one has ever written a book about this part of the automotive industry – it’s about time.”

To complete the work already started, Ledoux is looking for input from any industry stakeholders. Of particular interest are:

Histories from both new and long-standing companies that support the industry

Shop histories, especially those that are now third- and fourth-generation run

Shops that have been in continuous operation since the late 1800s or early 1900s

Histories of industry associations at the national, state and regional levels

Photos of early body shops showing repair operations

All historical information is welcome and likely will be used in the book, Ledoux said.

“Believe it or not, the history of the industry goes back even before there were cars,” he explained. “Many companies that now serve the industry had their start in the 19th century. Readers will learn things they didn’t know about the industry, and in the later chapters, will see a lot of names they are familiar with.”

Ledoux said he anticipates receiving information from industry stakeholders through February of 2018, after which time the book will be completed and submitted for publication.

He expects to launch the book around the fourth quarter of 2018.

To submit material or for any questions, contact Ledoux at (760) 548-8759 or email at [email protected].