Industry’s Top Award Winners Announced at 2017 SEMA Show

More than 3,000 automotive aftermarket professionals gathered on Day 3 of the 2017 SEMA Show for SEMA Industry Awards Banquet, held at the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas.

The annual banquet is where innovators, leaders and legends take center stage as they’re honored and recognized for their contributions to the $42 billion industry.

Among the awards winners recognized at the banquet were:

SEMA Person of the Year – John Johnson, The Spartan Group

SEMA Manufacturer of the Year – MagnaFlow

SEMA Rep Agency of the Year – Considine Sales & Marketing

SEMA WD of the Year – Meyer Distributing

SEMA Gen-III Innovator of the Year – Pete Gonzales, Darkside Scientific, creators of LumiLor Light Emitting Coating

“The people in this industry are driven by passion, and that’s what makes it so exciting and innovative,” said Chris Kersting, SEMA president and CEO. “It’s great to be able to take some time during the SEMA Show to recognize and honor individuals who have made an especially important impact.”

Attendees of the 2017 awards banquet were treated to special entertainment by Jimmie Vaughn and the Tilt-A-Whirl band, featuring legendary musicians and car enthusiasts Jimmie Vaughn, Michael Anthony and Billy F Gibbons.

The banquet is a staple event of the four-day SEMA Show, taking place each year on Thursday evening.