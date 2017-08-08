Insurance Auto Auctions Adds 500 Acres in Advance of Severe-Weather Season

Insurance Auto Auctions announced it has secured 22 additional sites in 10 states to prepare for severe-weather season and potential catastrophic events.

“Strategically expanding our presence helps meet demands for catastrophe (CAT) services in areas where our customers will most urgently need it,” said John Kett, CEO and president of Insurance Auto Auctions. “We know that being prepared means being proactive, not reactive. And our experience in successfully navigating severe-weather situations, such as Hurricane Matthew and the Louisiana flooding, fuels our proactive approach to CAT operation preparedness.”

By acquiring land in “catastrophic-prone locations,” Insurance Auto Auctions said it can provide additional acreage for day-to-day seller storage and reserve storage for “acute inventory increases.”

“We want our customers and communities to know that IAA will be there when disaster strikes,” said Kett. “We embrace this responsibility – it’s part of who we are. And with this additional land, we’re able to deliver more support faster than ever.”

Insurance Auto Auctions noted that it has expanded in 22 locations: