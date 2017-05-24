Insurance Auto Auctions Adds Nearly 50 Acres in Georgia

Insurance Auto Auctions (IAA) announced that it has expanded its Savannah and Tifton, Ga., facilities.

“The Savannah and Tifton expansions advance our pace of proactive operational growth in this important marketplace to better serve our loyal base of buyers and sellers,” said John Kett, CEO and president of Westchester, Ill.-based IAA. “Our ability to provide day-to-day storage and services, and additional capacity as needed due to severe weather events, provides unmatched value to our customers.”

The Savannah facility is adding approximately 30 acres, designated to accommodate additional volume due to customer need as well as potential volume resulting from catastrophe responses. The branch’s coastal location strategically positions it for effective hurricane response; it can accommodate catastrophe volumes from Northern Florida stretching up the coastline to North Carolina, the company said.

The Tifton site is adding approximately 19 acres, also to accommodate additional volume due to customer need as well as potential volume resulting from catastrophe responses. Its proximity to the Florida Panhandle allows quick response to severe weather incidents that often occur in the area.

Both locations are open for business, with auctions in Savannah taking place weekly on Fridays at 9:30 a.m. and Tifton auctions taking place weekly on Mondays at 9:30 a.m.