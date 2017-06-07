Insurance Auto Auctions Announces Grand Opening of Branch in Portland, Ore.

Insurance Auto Auctions announced the grand opening of IAA Portland West, its newest branch in Portland, Ore.

The branch marks the company’s third facility in the state, with additional branches in Portland and Eugene.

The new facility expands the overall capacity needed for the region by nearly 15 percent, according to the company.

“Increasing our presence in this growing market demonstrates IAA’s commitment to meet the expanding inventory needs of our buyers and sellers,” said John Kett, CEO and president of Insurance Auto Auctions. “We continuously evaluate opportunities in strategic locations and add resources and capacity where it best serves our customers.”

The facility includes large indoor bay space to accommodate the area’s frequent inclement weather. The facility also provides additional acreage and storage space in anticipation of acute inventory increases due to severe weather, the company said.

“We are very pleased to be part of Portland’s continued growth,” said Carrie Preisinger, Portland West branch manager for Insurance Auto Auctions. “Our branch is looking forward to advancing the city’s economic development and working alongside other businesses to positively impact the community.”

Weekly auctions will be held every Tuesday at 9 a.m., the company noted.