Insurance Auto Auctions Announces Opening of New Flint Branch

Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc. (IAA), a business unit of KAR Auction Services, announces the opening of its new facility in Flint, Mich. The new branch is IAA’s third strategic location serving the northern midwest market of Michigan. The site boasts a new state-of-the-art facility, and its 18 acres allow for future expansion.

“The new facility will help us continue to offer our best-in-class customer service and auction experience to our clients in east central Michigan,” said John Kett, CEO and president of IAA. “At IAA, we are always working to improve the customer experience, and this new facility, with the latest auction technology, allows us to upgrade the buying and selling experience for our customers who previously visited our Bay City facility. This new location in the metropolitan area of Flint also provides more convenience for both our employees and customers.”

The new IAA facility in Flint replaces the IAA Great Lakes facility in Bay City, Mich. IAA Flint will host auctions on Tuesdays, with preview days held every Monday.