Insurance Auto Auctions Announces Relocation, Expansion of Mississippi Branches

Insurance Auto Auctions announced the relocation of its Jackson, Miss., branch to a larger facility in nearby Byram, as well as the expansion of its Grenada, Miss., facility.

The new facilities go from a combined 32 acres to more than 130 acres – offering expanded vehicle selection and inventory space for market growth as well as catastrophic events, according to Insurance Auto Auctions.

“Our clients in Mississippi have increasing inventory needs and these expansions will help us continue to offer our best-in-class customer service and auction experience,” said John Kett, CEO and president of Insurance Auto Auctions. “We can now host a single, dual-lane weekly auction in Byram and offer greater capacity for vehicle volume resulting from potential catastrophic events, as well as growing client needs.”

The new Jackson facility in Byram will include two new run-and-drive lanes, a state-of-the-art vehicle inspection center with covered vehicle inspection areas, ample space for on-site insurance customer staff, and increased security with thermal imaging cameras. It will host its auctions on Wednesdays, with preview days held every Tuesday.

The newly expanded Grenada facility provides additional inventory and storage space. It will host its auctions on Thursdays, with preview days held every Wednesday.

Insurance Auto Auctions is a business unit of global vehicle remarketing and technology solutions provider KAR Auction Services.

