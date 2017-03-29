Insurance Auto Auctions Launches Revamped Vehicle Details Page

Insurance Auto Auctions (IAA) announced the launch of a new web page aimed at streamlining customer access to the most relevant and important vehicle information.

The enhanced Vehicle Details page on IAAI.com features up to 320 additional VIN details and comprehensive Hollander Interchange parts data.

The goal of the new web page is to help customers assess vehicle value more quickly and make better-informed bidding and buying decisions, the company said. A newly unified layout and additional mobile functionality also improve the user experience, IAA noted.

“Delivering a differentiated customer experience through data and technology is a strategic priority for IAA,” said John Kett, CEO and president of IAA. “IAA provides our customers with rapid access to the most complete vehicle information possible, enabling them to bid and buy with greater confidence and convenience.”

The revamped page loads 60 percent faster and uses 50 percent less network data, according to the company.

The web page provides registered buyers tailored data that can be revealed or hidden depending on customers’ unique needs. The page also offers helpful tips for new buyers, easier-to-find information with less scrolling, expandable content for more in-depth selections and convenient adaptability to any device. This allows the customer to maximize their search time and more efficiently identify those vehicles on which they may want to bid, IAA said.

“Our online tools are built for our customers, by our customers,” said Jeanene O’Brien, senior vice president of global marketing for IAA. “Their feedback and needs are the primary drivers and designers of these enhancements. By streamlining the Vehicle Details pages, we are able to facilitate an unmatched buying experience and deliver better information and better value.”

To view the enhanced Vehicle Details page, visit https://iaa-auctions.com/vehicle-details/.