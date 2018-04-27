Body Shop Business
Insurance Auto Auctions Opens Wyoming Branch

Insurance Auto Auctions, a business unit of KAR Auction Services, recently opened its newest branch, in Casper, Wyo.

With the branch opening in Wyoming, Insurance Auto Auctions is the only salvage auto auction with locations in all 50 states, according to the company.

“We listened to our customers and are giving them more coverage in the Western market with a place for more inventory – helping to reduce transportation time and costs and selling cycle times,” said John Kett, CEO and president of Insurance Auto Auctions. “Our newest location in Casper, Wyoming, secures our position as a leader in the salvage auction business and allows us to better serve our customers seamlessly across the nation.”

The Casper branch is located at 2305 Salt Creek Highway and has eight acres, with room for future growth, according to the company. Auction sale days are Wednesdays and preview days are Tuesdays. Interested buyers can register at  IAA-Auctions.com.

