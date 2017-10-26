Insurance Auto Auctions President and CEO Elected to Serve on SkillsUSA National Board of Directors

SkillsUSA announced the election of John W. Kett, CEO and president of Insurance Auto Auctions Inc. (IAA), to the SkillsUSA national board of directors. The SkillsUSA board of directors made Kett’s appointment official at its recent meeting in Alexandria, Va.

SkillsUSA states that Kett is committed to community building initiatives and non-profit service. He has actively participated on SkillsUSA’s Foundation committee since 2013 and was honored with SkillsUSA’s Pat Dalton Outstanding Achievement Award in 2016. As the leader of one of the largest North American salvage auto auctions with more than 170 facilities across the U.S. and Canada, Kett values a career-ready workforce with the skills to succeed in America’s evolving employment market. SkillsUSA provides training and real-world trade and technical skills for more than 100 disciplines – including the automotive industry.

“SkillsUSA prepares program participants to be employable and successful,” said Kett. “I have seen that success firsthand in graduates who are now thriving IAA employees. SkillsUSA embodies both my personal and professional passions of mentoring young people, and I am honored to be part of this important organization – taking on a more influential role in further realizing its mission.”