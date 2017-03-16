Insurance Exec Joe Laurentino Receives I-CAR Founder’s Award

Joe Laurentino, immediate past chairman of the I-CAR International Board of Directors, recently received the Founder’s Award for his dedication and service to I-CAR.

Laurentino has been on the I-CAR International Board of Directors since 2010, serving in various roles on the I-CAR Executive Committee before serving as chairman in 2015-2016.

“It has been an honor to serve on the I-CAR Board of Directors during these exciting yet challenging times,” said Laurentino. “The pace of technological change will continue to accelerate in the coming years, and I am confident that I-CAR is uniquely positioned to meet the training and informational needs of our industry.”

Laurentino is vice president, material damage, for National General Insurance Company, where he is responsible for developing and refining national material damage philosophy, structure, objectives and best practices. He oversees the management of all material damage personnel, contracted vendors and partners, and provides industry insight and direction to the senior management group and business leaders.

Laurentino is a CIC Gold Pin Member and serves on a variety of industry committees and advisory boards. In addition, he is I-CAR Platinum and participates in a variety of other volunteer activities within his community.

“It is an honor to present the Founder’s Award to Joe Laurentino,” I-CAR Chairman Jim Roach said. “Over the years, Joe has consistently been nothing less than an indispensable asset to the I-CAR Board of Directors, serving always with total commitment to the I-CAR mission and vision.”