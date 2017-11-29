Body Shop Business
Legal/Auto Insurance
ago

Insurer Suing California Property Owners Because Cow Allegedly Caused Car Crash

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

GFS to Participate in Free Shipping Day with REVO Handheld

Lockheed Martin Autonomous Driving System Tops 55,000 Miles in Extended Army Testing

CARSTAR Eastern Hills, Progressive, Enterprise Provide Vehicles to Two Veterans in Need

Mercedes-Benz Dealership Files Countersuit Against Auto Body Owner Gregory Coccaro for Defamation

Second-Generation Toyota Safety Sense Collision-Avoidance Package Features Expanded Capabilities

AkzoNobel, Axalta Mulling ‘Merger of Equals’

Antitrust Suit Contends GEICO Scheme Left Consumers with Unsafe Cars

Parker Auto Body Featured in Louisiana TV News Piece on Photo Estimating

N.Y. Body Shop Files Lawsuit Against Mercedes-Benz Dealer

Nippon Paint Makes Bid to Buy Axalta

IDS Property Casualty Insurance is suing several Fresno, Calif., property owners for their alleged negligence in a vehicle-cow collision.

The insurer filed a complaint in Fresno County Superior Court against Agriland Farming Co., Sequoia Holding and Does 1-100, alleging failure to follow applicable safety guidelines and regulations, according to an article in the Northern California Record.

In the complaint, IDS Property Casualty alleges that one of its customers was driving near the property when a cow ran into the road and caused a collision, according to the article.

“As a result of defendants’ negligence, IDS Property was obligated to pay under the insured’s policy for the repair of the property and other expenses in the sum of $26,021.98,” the article explains.

For more, read “Insurance Carrier Alleges Fresno Property Owners Owe $26,000 for Crash with Cow.” 

Show Full Article