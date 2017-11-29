Insurer Suing California Property Owners Because Cow Allegedly Caused Car Crash

IDS Property Casualty Insurance is suing several Fresno, Calif., property owners for their alleged negligence in a vehicle-cow collision.

The insurer filed a complaint in Fresno County Superior Court against Agriland Farming Co., Sequoia Holding and Does 1-100, alleging failure to follow applicable safety guidelines and regulations, according to an article in the Northern California Record.

In the complaint, IDS Property Casualty alleges that one of its customers was driving near the property when a cow ran into the road and caused a collision, according to the article.

“As a result of defendants’ negligence, IDS Property was obligated to pay under the insured’s policy for the repair of the property and other expenses in the sum of $26,021.98,” the article explains.

