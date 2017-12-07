Insurers Association Urges Florida Senate to Pass Glass Repair Bill

In October, Florida state Sen. Dorothy Hukill introduced a bill that would allow insurance policies to require inspections of damaged windshields before authorizing repair or replacement.

The Property Casualty Insurers Association of America (PCI) is calling on the Florida Senate Banking and Insurance Committee to pass the bill, asserting that it “curbs abusive practices associated with windshield glass repairs.”

“Many people do not realize that the abuses associated with the assignment of insurance benefits also impacts motorists,” said PCI regional manager Logan McFaddin. “The number of auto glass repair shops trying to convince unsuspecting consumers to sign over their insurance benefits has grown exponentially over the past decade. Floridians deserve to have insurance benefits they can rely on without the stress of being preyed on by those looking to profit off their misfortune.”

According to the Florida Department of Financial Services, in 2006, approximately 400 auto glass assignment-of-benefits lawsuits were filed against auto insurers. In 2016, nearly 20,000 lawsuits were filed.

“PCI is encouraging the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee to stop this abusive practice, and ease the escalating rates on Florida insurance policyholders,” McFaddin said.

Senate Bill 396 is under consideration in several Florida Senate committees. On Nov. 28, Rep. Rene Plascencia introduced House Bill 811, which is identical to the Senate bill.