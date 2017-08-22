Insurers Blame Assignment of Benefits Tool for Torrent of Auto Glass Lawsuits in Florida



Lawsuits filed by auto glass companies on behalf of insurance policyholders are on the rise in Florida, and insurers blame the “assignment of benefits” tool for the wave of litigation.

According to research by the SunSentinel newspaper, auto glass repairers acting as assignees of policyholders filed 19,695 lawsuits against Florida insurers in 2016, up from 397 lawsuits in 2006.

In a familiar refrain, insurance companies accuse glass repairers of claims abuse, while glass companies assert that insurers refuse to pay a fair price for a proper repair, according to the newspaper.

Insurers, of course, say such claims abuse could lead to higher premiums for all drivers.

For more, read “Insurers Say Auto Glass Companies Leading New Wave of Claims Abuses” in the SunSentinel.