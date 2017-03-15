Body Shop Business
News/Autonomous Vehicles
ago

Insurers Point to Importance of Data Access for Setting Autonomous Vehicle Rates

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

I-Car Announces 2017 International Board of Directors and Executive Committee

Insurers Point to Importance of Data Access for Setting Autonomous Vehicle Rates

BodyShop Business Now Accepting Nominations for 2017 Executive of the Year

Older Drivers Embracing Safety Technology, But Wary of Autonomous Vehicles

SEM Releases Standard Operating Procedure for Sprayed-On Bedliners

Bloomberg: Owners of Service King Collision Repair Centers Mulling $2 Billion Sale

Private-Equity Firm Advent International to Acquire CCC Information Services

State Farm Reports $7 Billion Underwriting Loss from Auto Insurance

Aftermarket Parts Bill Speeds Through Arkansas Senate

National Safety Council: Vehicle Miles Are Up, and So Are Fatalities

Representatives of the insurance industry recently told California legislators that the data produced by autonomous vehicles will be essential to setting rates and determining liability for driverless cars and trucks.

During a hearing convened by the California Senate Insurance Committee, Ryan Gammelgard, counsel for State Farm Insurance, asserted that underwriters are not seeking information “on every aspect of [a] vehicle,” according to an article on The Recorder website. But insurers want data that proves autonomous vehicle technology “actually does what it advertises it’s doing,” Gammelgard said.

“Data access is essential to develop proper pricing and underwriting of vehicles, critical for liability determinations and from the general public’s perspective, important in determining the safety and reliability of the technology,” Gammelgard said, quoted in an article by Cheryl Miller on The Recorder website.

In the article, Miller noted that insurers’ demand for data conflicts with the interests of car manufacturers, who worry about the loss of intellectual property if the data fell into the wrong hands via hacking.

“Privacy advocates have also questioned whether such data collection, if shared with third parties, could hurt consumers,” Miller wrote. “The insurers’ data pursuit may also run afoul of California’s voter-approved car insurance law, which prohibits a driver’s home address or driving destinations to be used as primary factors in setting rates.”

For more, read Miller’s article, “Insurance Carriers Say Driverless Car Data Is Key to Rates.”

RELATED: “Older Drivers Embracing Safety Technology, But Wary of Autonomous Vehicles”

Show Full Article