Interstate Marketing Corp. Increases Support of Collision Repair Education Foundation

The Collision Repair Education Foundation announced that Interstate Marketing Corp. has increased their support of high school and college collision school programs through the over the past year.

Interstate has participated as one of the spring student tech shirt sponsors in both 2016 and 2017, allowing the foundation to provide 4,000 total uniforms to students and increase their professional appearance within their schools. The company also donated a paint mix room to TCAT Knoxville (Knoxville, Tenn.) to provide up-to-date equipment within their program. In addition to that, Interstate President Allen Jenkins personally donated $1,000 to the foundation.

“It is great to be able to partner with the Collision Repair Education Foundation,” said Jenkins. “We love seeing the techs in the shirts and knowing that in some small way we are helping to increase the enthusiasm about our industry. This gives us the opportunity to give back and make a lasting impact on the students.”

Added Collision Repair Education Foundation Director of Development Brandon Eckenrode, “I would like to thank Allen and the Interstate Marketing Corporation team for their continued support as they have always kept the Education Foundation in mind for in-kind equipment donations to local schools and have allowed us to provide students with brand new technician shirts the past several years. With more supporters like this, we can continue making an impact on ensuring that collision instructors have the ability to provide a quality technical education to their students.”

Those interested in supporting the Collision Repair Education Foundation should contact Director of Development Brandon Eckenrode at [email protected] or (847) 463-5244.