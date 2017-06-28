Distracted Driving: iPhone App Designed to Keep Drivers Focused on Road

The National Safety Council estimates that phone use causes one in four vehicle collisions. As the summer road-trip season begins, Specific Range Solutions has launched AutoAdvisory 2.0, an iPhone app designed to ensure that drivers focus their attention on the road.

The app “significantly reduces the risk of distracted driving by operating as a vigilant co-pilot,” according to Ottawa, Ontario-based Specific Range Solutions.

The app advises the driver not to use their iPhone when driving is detected, continuously monitors their device to ensure it’s not unlocked during the trip, and provides feedback at the end of the trip via the “Auto Debrief” feature – all while maintaining privacy and not affecting the functionality of the iPhone, according to the company.

“Our ultimate goal is to save lives,” said Omer Majeed, founder of Specific Range Solutions. “The solution therefore needed to be safe, effective and reliable. We are an aerospace engineering company, and I am a commercially rated pilot, so we applied the same level of rigor in designing AutoAdvisory 2.0 as we do for our aerospace clients.”

AutoAdvisory 2.0 also enables drivers to share their safe driving milestones via Facebook and Twitter with family and friends. These milestones could be used by a parent to reward a teen with a tank of gas for safe driving, or a fleet manager to incentivize drivers to keep their focus on the road, the company said.

AutoAdvisory 2.0 is available on the App Store for 99 cents.