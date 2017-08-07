Body Shop Business
Technology/Autonomous Vehicles
iPhone Maker Foxconn Plans to Build Self-Driving Vehicles in Michigan

Contract manufacturing giant Foxconn said it plans to build a multibillion-dollar facility in Michigan to develop autonomous vehicles, according to a report in the South China Morning Post.

Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., recently announced that it plans to open a $10 billion LCD-panel facility in Wisconsin as well.

“Automotive development in the U.S. is still more advanced than China,” Foxconn founder Terry Gou said in the South China Morning Post. “Besides self-driving technology, I’m also interested in artificial intelligence and deep learning technology.”

