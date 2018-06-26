Body Shop Business
People/Evercoat
ago

ITW Evercoat Announces James Cooley as U.S. Sales Director

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Axalta Kickstarts Kids’ Careers in the Automotive Industry

Star Tribune Names Malco Products, SBC, a 2018 Top Workplace

CCAR and Electude Announce Automotive Safety Education Partnership

Nominations for SEMA Industry Awards Open Now

ITW Evercoat Announces James Cooley as U.S. Sales Director

Auto Insurance Appraiser Gets 10 Years for Staged Collision Ring

Fatal Tesla Crash Preliminary Investigation Report Issued

VIDEO: OE vs. Aftermarket Parts Industry Statistics, Presented by Kia

GM Building New Set of Requirements for Collision Certification

GM Releases Statement Recommending Genuine GM Bumpers on Vehicles Equipped with Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems

ITW Evercoat announces James Cooley has joined the company as director of U.S. sales.

In this role, Cooley will be responsible for strategically leading the U.S. sales organization for the Evercoat brand of collision repair products and the Auto Magic brand of professional car care products.

“We are very pleased that James has joined ITW Evercoat,” said Steve Levine, vice president and general manager of ITW Evercoat. “During his career, James has demonstrated sales excellence through his collaborative approach with customers. He will be an asset to us as he leads our U.S. team of sales professionals who are focused on being strategic partners with our customers.”

Show Full Article