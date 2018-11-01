ITW Evercoat Introduces Rage OPTEX Body Filler

ITW Evercoat announced it has introduced Rage OPTEX body filler, which changes from pink to green to let the body shop technician know it has been properly catalyzed and is ready to sand. Rage OPTEX takes the guesswork out of the application process, saving body shops time and money. Features include:

Spreads easy and virtually eliminates micro-pinholes

Uses traditional Evercoat cream hardener mixed at a 2 percent ratio

Excellent adhesion to steel, stainless steel, galvanized steel, aluminum, SMC, fiberglass and silicon bronze welds

It contains patented ECORESIN technology for superior sanding properties, and is available in one gallon (#100135) and three gallon (#100137) and is also available in a glazing putty!