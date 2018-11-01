Body Shop Business
Products/Evercoat
ago

ITW Evercoat Introduces Rage OPTEX Body Filler

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

ITW Evercoat Introduces Rage OPTEX Body Filler

Car-O-Liner Offers Special Promotions in Conjunction with SEMA

AirPro Diagnostics to Present Educational Session at SEMA

Dent Fix Introduces DF-EZAP StaticZap Anti-Static Device

Women’s Industry Network Announces Opening of Most Influential Women Nominations

PPG to Acquire Automotive Refinish Products Manufacturer SEM Products, Inc.

ABRA to Buy Large Regional MSO

Suspect Charged in Shootout at Alabama Auto Body Shop

PPG Promotes Adventure, Top Artists at SEMA Show

New 'Who Pays for What?' Survey Finds More Shops Billing to Set Up and Perform Destructive Test Welds

ITW Evercoat announced it has introduced Rage OPTEX body filler, which changes from pink to green to let the body shop technician know it has been properly catalyzed and is ready to sand. Rage OPTEX takes the guesswork out of the application process, saving body shops time and money. Features include:
  • Spreads easy and virtually eliminates micro-pinholes
  • Uses traditional Evercoat cream hardener mixed at a 2 percent ratio
  • Excellent adhesion to steel, stainless steel, galvanized steel, aluminum, SMC, fiberglass and silicon bronze welds
It contains patented ECORESIN technology for superior sanding properties, and is available in one gallon (#100135) and three gallon (#100137) and is also available in a glazing putty!
For more information, visit evercoat.com.
Show Full Article