ITW Evercoat Launches Rage OPTEX Body Filler

Evercoat, a leading brand of body filler and putty in North America, has announced the launch of Rage OPTEX body filler with color-changing technology. Rage OPTEX changes colors from pink to green, indicating to the body shop technician that the repair is properly catalyzed and ready to sand.

“The collision repair industry is changing, and body shops are looking for ways to increase productivity and reduce costs,” said Steve Levine, vice president and general manager. “With the color-change feature of Rage OPTEX, the body shop technician doesn’t have to keep checking the repair – when the repair turns green, the technician knows it is ready to sand, taking the guesswork out of the repair and increasing productivity. Plus, Rage OPTEX is formulated with ECORESIN technology, allowing for fewer steps in the repair process and faster-and-easier sanding.”

The color-changing technology is also available in a putty, and both body filler and putty are available through Evercoat distributors or jobbers. A list of Evercoat distributors is listed in the “Where to Buy” section of the Evercoat website.

Rage OPTEX Body Filler, 1 Gallon: Item #100135

Rage OPTEX Body Filler, 3 Gallon: Item #100137

Metal Glaze OPTEX Putty, 16 OZ Pumptainer: Item #100453

Metal Glaze OPTEX Putty 30 OZ Pumptainer: Item #100454

The body filler also won this year’s SEMA best product award for the collision and refinish category.