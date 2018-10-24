ITW Evercoat to Demonstrate New Innovations at SEMA Show

ITW Evercoat has announced that it will be launching and demonstrating live two new innovations at their booth (no. 10267) at the 2018 SEMA Show Oct. 30-Nov. 2.

The innovations include Evercoat’s OPTEX body filler with color-change technology. OPTEX changes colors from pink to green, indicating that the body filler is properly catalyzed and ready to sand. Also featured in the booth will be Auto Magic’s PC 1-2-3 Paint Correction System, an advanced system incorporating micro-abrasive technology that cuts through paint imperfections and defects and restores the painted surfaces to like new condition.

“At ITW Evercoat, we have a passion for innovation” said Steve Levine, vice president and general manager. “As the automotive aftermarket industry changes and evolves, we are investing in developing technologies that help shops increase productivity and save money. We will be demonstrating how our newest innovations will do just that, live in our booth at SEMA.”

In addition to live product demonstrations, several celebrities who use Evercoat and Auto Magic products will make an appearance in the ITW Evercoat booth, including Mike Coy and Jason Aker of Gas Monkey Garage; Javier “Shorty” Ponce and Joe Martin of Iron Resurrection; and Will Castro of Unique Rides. Visit the Evercoat booth for specific dates and times.