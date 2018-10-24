Body Shop Business
News/Evercoat
ago

ITW Evercoat to Demonstrate New Innovations at SEMA Show

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Women’s Industry Network Announces Opening of Most Influential Women Nominations

Axalta Partners with Karma Automotive to Bring Innovative Color and Design to 2018 SEMA Show

ITW Evercoat to Demonstrate New Innovations at SEMA Show

CIECA Welcomes Chief Automotive Technologies as New Corporate Member

Matrix Electronic Measuring Appoints Steve Lyon Vice President of OEM Relations

PPG to Acquire Automotive Refinish Products Manufacturer SEM Products, Inc.

ABRA to Buy Large Regional MSO

Suspect Charged in Shootout at Alabama Auto Body Shop

PPG Promotes Adventure, Top Artists at SEMA Show

New 'Who Pays for What?' Survey Finds More Shops Billing to Set Up and Perform Destructive Test Welds

 

ITW Evercoat has announced that it will be launching and demonstrating live two new innovations at their booth (no. 10267) at the 2018 SEMA Show Oct. 30-Nov. 2.

The innovations include Evercoat’s OPTEX body filler with color-change technology. OPTEX changes colors from pink to green, indicating that the body filler is properly catalyzed and ready to sand. Also featured in the booth will be Auto Magic’s PC 1-2-3 Paint Correction System, an advanced system incorporating micro-abrasive technology that cuts through paint imperfections and defects and restores the painted surfaces to like new condition.

“At ITW Evercoat, we have a passion for innovation” said Steve Levine, vice president and general manager. “As the automotive aftermarket industry changes and evolves, we are investing in developing technologies that help shops increase productivity and save money. We will be demonstrating how our newest innovations will do just that, live in our booth at SEMA.”

In addition to live product demonstrations, several celebrities who use Evercoat and Auto Magic products will make an appearance in the ITW Evercoat booth, including Mike Coy and Jason Aker of Gas Monkey Garage; Javier “Shorty” Ponce and Joe Martin of Iron Resurrection; and Will Castro of Unique Rides. Visit the Evercoat booth for specific dates and times.

Show Full Article