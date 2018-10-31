ITW Evercoat Wins SEMA New Product Award for Collision Repair & Refinish

Jason Stahl has 24 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 12 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.

SEMA announced its Best New Products Award winners at the 2018 SEMA Show, including OPTEX Color Changing Body Filler and Putty from ITW Evercoat. These awards are given to the most innovative and cutting-edge automotive aftermarket products that will be consumable in 2019.

SEMA’s annual New Product Awards competition recognizes outstanding achievements in the development of products being introduced to the automotive specialty-equipment market at the SEMA Show. Products are judged in 16 award categories, and each category has one winner and two runners-up.

Nearly 3,000 products were entered into the 16 different showcase categories to be considered for a SEMA New Product Awards this year. Winners were selected based on a variety of factors that included superiority of innovation, technical achievement, quality and workmanship, and consumer appeal and marketability.

The New Product Award Winners are:

Collision Repair & Refinish Product

Winner: ITW Evercoat, OPTEX Color Changing Body Filler and Putty

Runner Up: Bonding Solutions, Like90 Gun Cleaner

Runner Up: Scangrip, NOVA-UV S

Engineered New Product

Winner: Flaming River Industries Inc., VDOG variable angle gear

Runner Up: Holley/MSD, Racepak CL2 OBD2 & EFI Cloud/Mobile Based Data System

Runner Up: QA1, MOD Series Shock

Exterior Accessory Product

Winner: Lund International, AVS Aeroskin LightShield Hood Protector

Runner Up: ORACLE Lighting, ORACLE Lighting Vector Series Grill for the Jeep Wrangler JL

Runner Up: Steelcraft, Stubby Jeep Bumper

Interior Accessory Product

Winner: Speed Dawg Shift Knobs, Dodge Drag Pack 1320 Racing Stripe Shift Knob

Runner Up: Lock’er Down Security Products, EXxtreme Console Safe

Runner Up: Intellitronix, 1967-1972 Chevy Truck Direct Replacement Analog Gauge Cluster

Merchandising Display

Winner: Dee Zee Inc., Rotary Running Board Display

Runner Up: Putco, Tec Rail POP Display

Runner Up: Cooper Tire, Discoverer AT3 360 Interactive Display

Mobile Electronics Product

Winner: AAC, Trigger 4 Plus

Runner Up: Kicker, KEY 180.4

Runner Up: Daystar Products, Daystar GMRS Radio Kit for JK Wrangler

Off-Road/4-Wheel Drive Product

Winner: Rancho/DynoMax, Rancho JL Wrangler Sport Suspension System

Runner Up: Rock-Slide Engineering, Next Generation Step Slider

Runner Up: BODYGUARD, 18+ Jeep JL Full Width Front Bumper

Packaging Design

Winner: Pedal Commander, Pedal Commander Performance Throttle Response Controller

Runner Up: Mishimoto, Carbon Fiber Baffled Catch Can Packaging

Runner Up: Surly Soap, Soap Infused Hand Cleaner

Performance-Racing Product

Winner: ProCharger Supercharger Systems, ProCharger CrankDrive™ Supercharger Gear Drive

Runner Up: QA1, MOD Series Shock

Runner Up: QA1, Carbon Fiber Sway Bar

Performance-Street Product

Winner: Turbosmart, Kompact-EM Universal Blow Off Valve

Runner Up: Dakota Digital, HDX Universal Competition Analog Instruments

Runner Up: Livernois Motorsports & Engineering, DOD/AFM system failure prevention kit for Gen4 GM LS series engines

Powersports Product

Winner: Warn Industries Inc., VRX 45-S

Runner Up: Race Sport Lighting, Race Sport Lighting Voltage Gauge Display

Runner Up: Dynojet Research, Power Vision

Street Rod/Custom Car Product

Winner: Flaming River Industries Inc., VDOG variable angle gear

Runner Up: Wilwood Disc Brakes, Compact Tandem Master Cylinder

Runner Up: Dakota Digital, RTX 55-57 Chevy Car Instruments

Tire and Related Product

Winner: Cooper Tire, Cooper Discoverer AT3 4S

Runner Up: Continental Tire, Continental VikingContact 7

Runner Up: Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels, Baja Pro X

Tools & Equipment Product

Winner: Newarc Tech LLC, NewArc SRS-3 Portable Wheel Straightening System

Runner Up: Towtector/AaLadin, UNDERCARRIAGE CLEANER

Runner Up: Rhino Metals Inc., IWTC6534D

Van/Pickup/Sport-Utility Product

Winner: Brandmotion, Radar Blind Spot System with Cross Traffic Detection

Runner Up: Air Lift Co., Wireless One EZ mount

Runner Up: TITAN Fuel Tanks, XXL Direct Replacement Fuel Tank

Wheel and Related Product

Winner: Wheel Pros, Asanti Wheels AB-816

Runner Up: The Wheel Group/Wheel-1, TR75 (Style No. 3275) 20×9 Brushed/Dark Tint

Runner Up: APR, B&M Racing, Dinan, Flowmaster & Hurst Performance, APR S01 Forged Wheels (20×9 – Silver/Machined)