ITW Evercoat Wins SEMA New Product Award for Collision Repair & Refinish

SEMA announced its Best New Products Award winners at the 2018 SEMA Show, including OPTEX Color Changing Body Filler and Putty from ITW Evercoat. These awards are given to the most innovative and cutting-edge automotive aftermarket products that will be consumable in 2019.

SEMA’s annual New Product Awards competition recognizes outstanding achievements in the development of products being introduced to the automotive specialty-equipment market at the SEMA Show. Products are judged in 16 award categories, and each category has one winner and two runners-up.

Nearly 3,000 products were entered into the 16 different showcase categories to be considered for a SEMA New Product Awards this year. Winners were selected based on a variety of factors that included superiority of innovation, technical achievement, quality and workmanship, and consumer appeal and marketability.

The New Product Award Winners are:

Collision Repair & Refinish Product
Winner: ITW Evercoat, OPTEX Color Changing Body Filler and Putty
Runner Up: Bonding Solutions, Like90 Gun Cleaner
Runner Up: Scangrip, NOVA-UV S

Engineered New Product
Winner: Flaming River Industries Inc., VDOG variable angle gear
Runner Up: Holley/MSD, Racepak CL2 OBD2 & EFI Cloud/Mobile Based Data System
Runner Up: QA1, MOD Series Shock

Exterior Accessory Product
Winner: Lund International, AVS Aeroskin LightShield Hood Protector
Runner Up: ORACLE Lighting, ORACLE Lighting Vector Series Grill for the Jeep Wrangler JL
Runner Up: Steelcraft, Stubby Jeep Bumper

Interior Accessory Product
Winner: Speed Dawg Shift Knobs, Dodge Drag Pack 1320 Racing Stripe Shift Knob
Runner Up: Lock’er Down Security Products, EXxtreme Console Safe
Runner Up: Intellitronix, 1967-1972 Chevy Truck Direct Replacement Analog Gauge Cluster

Merchandising Display
Winner: Dee Zee Inc., Rotary Running Board Display
Runner Up: Putco, Tec Rail POP Display
Runner Up: Cooper Tire, Discoverer AT3 360 Interactive Display

Mobile Electronics Product
Winner: AAC, Trigger 4 Plus
Runner Up: Kicker, KEY 180.4
Runner Up: Daystar Products, Daystar GMRS Radio Kit for JK Wrangler

Off-Road/4-Wheel Drive Product
Winner: Rancho/DynoMax, Rancho JL Wrangler Sport Suspension System
Runner Up: Rock-Slide Engineering, Next Generation Step Slider
Runner Up: BODYGUARD, 18+ Jeep JL Full Width Front Bumper

Packaging Design
Winner: Pedal Commander, Pedal Commander Performance Throttle Response Controller
Runner Up: Mishimoto, Carbon Fiber Baffled Catch Can Packaging
Runner Up: Surly Soap, Soap Infused Hand Cleaner

Performance-Racing Product
Winner: ProCharger Supercharger Systems, ProCharger CrankDrive™ Supercharger Gear Drive
Runner Up: QA1, MOD Series Shock
Runner Up: QA1, Carbon Fiber Sway Bar

Performance-Street Product
Winner: Turbosmart, Kompact-EM Universal Blow Off Valve
Runner Up: Dakota Digital, HDX Universal Competition Analog Instruments
Runner Up: Livernois Motorsports & Engineering, DOD/AFM system failure prevention kit for Gen4 GM LS series engines

Powersports Product
Winner: Warn Industries Inc., VRX 45-S
Runner Up: Race Sport Lighting, Race Sport Lighting Voltage Gauge Display
Runner Up: Dynojet Research, Power Vision

Street Rod/Custom Car Product
Winner: Flaming River Industries Inc., VDOG variable angle gear
Runner Up: Wilwood Disc Brakes, Compact Tandem Master Cylinder
Runner Up: Dakota Digital, RTX 55-57 Chevy Car Instruments

Tire and Related Product
Winner: Cooper Tire, Cooper Discoverer AT3 4S
Runner Up: Continental Tire, Continental VikingContact 7
Runner Up: Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels, Baja Pro X

Tools & Equipment Product
Winner: Newarc Tech LLC, NewArc SRS-3 Portable Wheel Straightening System
Runner Up: Towtector/AaLadin, UNDERCARRIAGE CLEANER
Runner Up: Rhino Metals Inc., IWTC6534D

Van/Pickup/Sport-Utility Product
Winner: Brandmotion, Radar Blind Spot System with Cross Traffic Detection
Runner Up: Air Lift Co., Wireless One EZ mount
Runner Up: TITAN Fuel Tanks, XXL Direct Replacement Fuel Tank

Wheel and Related Product
Winner: Wheel Pros, Asanti Wheels AB-816
Runner Up: The Wheel Group/Wheel-1, TR75 (Style No. 3275) 20×9 Brushed/Dark Tint
Runner Up: APR, B&M Racing, Dinan, Flowmaster & Hurst Performance, APR S01 Forged Wheels (20×9 – Silver/Machined)

