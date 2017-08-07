Jeff Beck, Van Halen’s Michael Anthony to Play in All-Star Jam Session at SEMA Industry Awards Banquet

Jimmie Vaughan, Jeff Beck, Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top and Michael Anthony of Van Halen will be the featured entertainment at the SEMA Industry Awards Banquet.

Vaughan’s Tilt-A-Whirl band will back the four musicians, who are well-known as hot-rod enthusiasts. Each has an enviable collection of rods and customs.

Taking place Nov. 2 in Las Vegas, the SEMA Industry Awards Banquet is the industry’s single largest gala, attended by nearly 3,000 automotive icons, professionals and celebrities, according to SEMA.

“This is an extremely exciting opportunity to see four legendary musicians who are all ‘car guys’ play together at the SEMA Industry Awards Banquet,” said Chris Kersting, SEMA president and CEO. “It’s a rare, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity available only to Show attendees.”

Tickets are available to SEMA showgoers, and include a formal sit-down dinner.

The program also features the announcement of the SEMA Person of the Year, Manufacturer of the Year, WD of the Year, Manufacturers’ Rep Agency of the Year and Gen-III Innovator of the Year as well tributes to this year’s SEMA Hall of Fame inductees, GiGi Carleton, Doug Evans and Barry Meguiar.

All SEMA Show exhibitors qualify to obtain a limited number of free tickets to the banquet.