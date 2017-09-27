Jeffrey Lieberman Appointed Vice President, Legal Affairs and General Counsel for Fix Auto World

Dan Hogg, chief financial officer for Fix Auto World, announced the appointment of Jeffrey Lieberman to the role of vice president, legal affairs and general counsel for Fix Auto World.

Lieberman brings significant experience as both outside and in-house legal counsel for Fix Auto World, according to the Montreal-based company.

In the newly created position, Lieberman will work with cross-functional business teams and stakeholders in the organization. He will collaborate internally on corporate affairs and in an advisory capacity supporting the group’s multiple global brands, the company said.

“Jeff’s extensive experience will serve him well in working strategically with cross-functional business teams in our fast-paced, dynamic environment,” Hogg said. “He’s a great addition to our leadership team.”

Lieberman will oversee global legal affairs for all of Fix Auto World’s brands, including Fix Auto, Novus Glass and Speedy Auto Service.

He will be involved in critical business initiatives such as acquisitions, growth of existing territories and expansion into new markets, Fix Auto World said in a news release. He also will be “working closely with key internal teams to support and coordinate the valued relationships with the network’s franchisees, suppliers, insurance and fleet accounts.”

“The addition of Jeff to our team reflects the strategic direction of Fix Auto World as we continue to grow and adapt to the changing automotive aftermarket landscape,” Hogg said. “Jeff’s knowledge will undoubtedly be an asset to our organization.”

Lieberman added: “I’m very much looking forward to being part of the momentum of the talented Fix Auto World team.”