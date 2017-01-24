Jerry’s ABRA Auto Body & Glass Earns Honda ProFirst Certification

Jerry’s ABRA Auto Body & Glass, a locally owned and operated franchise in Mankato, Minn., announced that it now is a Honda ProFirst Certified shop.

“The certification provides Jerry’s ABRA direct access to all factory service and repair information for both Honda and Acura vehicles, crucial to ensuring that the correct repairs are made on today’s highly sophisticated cars,” Jerry’s ABRA said in a news release. “It further provides confidence to Honda and Acura vehicle owners that the proper tools, equipment and training are in place for the repair center to perform high-quality auto body repairs.”

The ProFirst Certification program requires shops to achieve Gold Class status, which is the highest level of training afforded by the Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR). Or the shop must achieve VQ or Medallion status, the two highest recognition levels with VeriFacts, an independent third-party firm and an industry leader for independent verification of proper repairs and procedures within body shops.

Shops also must complete several Honda/Acura-specific training classes.

“Our entire staff is proud to have earned ProFirst Certification,” said Geralynn Kottschade, chief financial officer at Jerry’s ABRA. “We look forward to continuing to perform high-quality collision repairs on Honda and Acura vehicles, as well as many other makes and models.”

ProFirst certification requires Jerry’s ABRA to have the proper tools and equipment required by American Honda to make accurate and quality repairs, maintain a customer satisfaction system and have a clean and customer-centric facility. A third party will conduct annual inspection on behalf of Honda to ensure compliance with the program.

“The ProFirst Certified program is not for everyone,” said Gary Ledoux, ProFirst program administrator for American Honda. “Of the thousands of collision shops across the country, many will apply, but only a handful will become ProFirst Certified.”

Certified shops can be found on the shop locator on Honda’s corporate website.